In Kenya, Smart Dery Mwakalama and Stephen Sanga Mue were each sentenced to 160 years in prison for their role in the killing of 191 people, including 190 children, in Shakahola Forest. Mwakalama was deputy to pastor Paul Mackenzie and was responsible for logistics, while Mue headed security at the settlement, Nation Kenya reports.

Roles in the Shakahola settlement

The court found that Mwakalama was the second most influential person in Good News International Ministries and at the Shakahola settlement. Judge Diana Kavedza called him one of the main organisers and planners of the criminal activity.

According to the court, he transported followers to Shakahola, relayed Mackenzie's instructions to elders of the 12 villages established in the forest, detained people who tried to escape, and controlled burials. The court also concluded that Mwakalama ensured compliance with mandatory fasting, including by participating in the beating of children who tried to escape, digging graves, and overseeing the burial of victims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security and coercion

Mue, also known as Steve or Steve wa Mtwapa, was responsible for security at the settlement. As the court found, he summoned followers to meetings, participated in beating those who resisted orders or tried to leave the forest, and obstructed rescue operations. He was also seen at burial sites during the burial of victims.

Before joining Mackenzie's movement, Mwakalama worked as a hotel administrator, sold paint, and obtained a programming certificate from Oshwal College in Nairobi in 1997. After school, Mue worked as a motorcycle taxi driver, later trained as a plant operator, and worked on the Mavueni–Kaloleni road project and Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway project.

The court found Mackenzie to be chiefly responsible as the leader of Good News International Ministries and the Shakahola settlement. According to the court's findings, he organised the transfer of followers to the forest, ordered them to fast to death, and demanded the use of violence against children who tried to stop fasting or escape.

Read us on