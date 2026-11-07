In Kenya, State Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Belio Kipsang said he was ready to review the rules for issuing diplomatic passports. This followed National Assembly members raising the issue of unequal access to the document for officials of constitutional bodies, Nation Kenya reports.

Lawmakers' complaints

The National Assembly's Committee on Administration and Internal Security noted that the list of people eligible for a diplomatic passport includes the clerk of the National Assembly but not the clerk of the Senate. Lawmakers also questioned the exclusion of certain constitutional commissions and independent institutions from the list.

Committee member Oku Kaunya stressed that bodies placed in the same category by Kenya's Constitution should receive equal treatment. Consideration of the matter was initiated after a petition by the Commission on Administrative Justice, or the ombudsman, which stated that the rules for issuing diplomatic passports could be discriminatory.

Kipsang acknowledged that the failure to include the clerk of the Senate may have been an oversight. According to him, there is no basis for granting the right to a diplomatic passport to the clerk of the National Assembly while not granting it to the clerk of the Senate.

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Updating the rules

The current rules were introduced in 2012 under Kenya's Citizenship and Immigration Act. They provide for the issuance of diplomatic passports to, among others, the president and his immediate family members, the deputy president, Cabinet members, state secretaries, parliamentary speakers, the chief justice, judges of superior courts, and a number of other public officials.

The official explained that the provisions need to be updated in view of the implementation of the 2010 Constitution and the creation of new constitutional offices. He said that a draft of the amendments would be published, public consultations would be held, and the document would then be submitted to parliament for consideration.

At the same time, Kipsang noted that the law allows the Cabinet member responsible for immigration to authorize the issuance of a diplomatic passport to people not explicitly named in the established categories if this is considered necessary. Such passports are intended for travel related to official duties and diplomatic functions.

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