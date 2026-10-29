In Kenya, police inspector Joseph Kipsang Ruto, deputy head of the Menengai police station in Rongai sub-county, has been charged with sexual violence against a 13-year-old girl. He pleaded not guilty at the Nakuru Magistrate’s Court. As Nation Kenya reports, the charges concern events in the Mangu area in June 2022.

Charges and the defense’s position

Ruto was also charged separately with committing indecent acts against a minor on the same dates. His lawyer asked the court to release his client on bail under reasonable terms.

The defense lawyer said that the officer had cooperated with investigators since the case was reported in 2022, has a known place of residence, and will not abscond from court. According to the lawyer, Ruto underwent hip replacement surgery and has two years left before retirement.

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Bail and further proceedings

The prosecution did not object to his release on bail. The court set bail at 100,000 Kenyan shillings with a surety of the same amount. Ruto was also barred from contacting the person named in the court order and prosecution witnesses while the case is being heard.

The case was brought to court following a recommendation by the Director of Public Prosecutions. In a letter dated October 6, included in the court file, the director stated that after reviewing the investigation materials, there was sufficient evidence to support the charges against Ruto. The next hearing was scheduled for November 12.

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