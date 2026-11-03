In the border town of Moyale in northern Kenya, 64-year-old Amina Guche was killed on November 2 after being hit by a bullet that came from Ethiopia. According to Nation Kenya, the woman visited the Moyale sub-county office of the Marsabit County administration in the morning. She was taken to Moyale Sub-County Hospital, where medics pronounced her dead.

Moyale Deputy County Commissioner Benedict Munyoki said that a bullet fired by forces fighting on the other side of the border struck Guche in the back of the head. According to him, the bullet became lodged in her head, and attempts to save the woman were unsuccessful.

Exams moved due to danger

Because bullets have been landing on Kenyan territory during clashes in Ethiopia, 220 KCSE examination candidates are taking their exams away from their schools. Students of Sessi Mixed Secondary School, located less than 100 metres from the border, were moved to Sessi Primary School. Candidates from St Mary's Mixed Secondary School are taking their exams at Heillu Primary School, about 1.5 kilometres from the border.

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In total, 1,443 candidates are taking exams in Moyale sub-county, while security has been reinforced near examination centres and along the border. Munyoki said that since fighting began in Ethiopia, nine people, including two Ethiopians, have reported bullet wounds. Two rocket-propelled grenades also fell in the Sessi Estate area, but there were no casualties: the Kenyan military carried out their controlled detonation. According to the official, security forces found up to ten unexploded rocket-propelled grenades.

Assistance for displaced people and trade

The conflict between Oromia and Somali regional forces in Ethiopia began more than ten days ago and has disrupted life on both sides of the border. At the same time, according to the publication, the intensity of fighting in Ethiopia has decreased over the past three days. Moyale residents have taken in more than 25,000 people who fled Ethiopia. Kenyan authorities are considering relocating residents of Sessi Estate to a school because of the risk of further shelling.

Due to the suspension of cross-border trade, trucks bound for Ethiopia have remained on the Kenyan side of the border for ten days. Humanitarian organizations and UNHCR are registering displaced people to provide assistance; camps lack sanitation facilities, shelter, and water. UN agencies estimate that about 1.16 billion shillings are needed to support up to 50,000 people for three months if the fighting continues.

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