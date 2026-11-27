A court in Mombasa, Kenya, found Christian cult leader Paul Mackenzie guilty of the manslaughter of 123 of his followers. The court found that between January 2021 and September 2023, he ordered adult members of the group to fast to death in Shakahola Forest on the country’s coast.

As BBC News reports, Mackenzie pleaded not guilty. One of his lawyers told Reuters that the defence would appeal the verdict after sentencing.

Other defendants

In the same case, the court found another 29 people guilty, including Mackenzie’s wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu. At the same time, 60 defendants were acquitted. Kenya’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it intended to appeal the acquittals.

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According to the office, the court concluded that Mackenzie systematically persuaded followers to fast until they died. The prosecution alleged that he and his associates acted under an agreement to starve to death in order to meet Jesus. The defendants insisted that people fasted voluntarily.

Previous sentence

Earlier this month, Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murder of 191 people in the same mass death incident. All but one of those who died in that episode were children. Witnesses also said that Mackenzie preached that education, medicine and adornments were sinful, and that those who challenged his teachings were beaten to death.

Mackenzie was arrested in 2023 after more than 400 bodies were discovered in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest.

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