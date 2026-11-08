In Kenya, a group of people disrupted a United Opposition political rally at Umau Stadium in Embu County. The event was organized by Lenny Kivuti, leader of the Party of Devolution Empowerment, and Democratic Party representative Justin Muturi. According to Nation Kenya, people throwing stones stormed the stadium, causing a stampede.

Clashes and injuries

Residents of the Mbeere North and Mbeere South constituencies arrived at the rally. For much of the day, physical clashes continued between the attackers and opposition supporters.

United Opposition supporters pushed back the attackers and drove them out of the stadium. The meeting then resumed. The publication reported several people with minor injuries but did not provide their names or an exact number.

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Politicians' statements

Kivuti and Muturi accused their political rivals in the region, whom they said were linked to the Kenya Kwanza government, of disrupting the event. Kivuti said opposition supporters would not allow themselves to be intimidated, while Muturi said intimidation would not prevent the United Opposition from holding political events in the county.

Ngome elders called on politicians to unite Mbeere residents so that they would vote as a single bloc for United Opposition candidates for various positions in the region. They also supported Kivuti's nomination for Embu governor and Muturi's possible ambition to hold a national office if the United Opposition wins the 2027 general election.

Muturi called on opposition parties to respect one another and work together to defeat President William Ruto. Both politicians said they were not political opponents and sought to prevent Mbeere residents from being divided along clan lines.

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