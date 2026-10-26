In Kenya, as national examinations and assessments began, a discrepancy of 260,679 students was recorded between the number who took previous nationwide tests and the number registered for subsequent stages. This raised questions about the government’s policy of ensuring a 100% transition of students between education levels, Nation Kenya reports.

Registration discrepancy

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), 1,233,852 students took the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination in 2022. This year, 1,048,355 candidates were registered for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination — 185,497, or 15.03%, fewer.

Another 1,281,210 students took the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment in 2023. At the same time, 1,206,028 candidates were registered for this year’s Kenya Junior School Education Assessment. The difference is 75,182 students, or 5.87% of the previous cohort.

Education Minister Julius Ogamba stated that these discrepancies do not mean that all students who were not registered for the subsequent tests dropped out of education. According to him, some may have moved to alternative educational programs, including at international schools. Among other factors, he cited natural attrition, cases of expulsion, illness, early pregnancy, and deferred schooling. Students who temporarily interrupted their education are allowed to return to school.

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Organization of assessments

Sixth- and ninth-grade students began national assessments on October 26. Knec reported an increase in registrations across all three groups compared with the previous year: 1,380,463 students were registered for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, 1,206,028 for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment, and 1,048,355 for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education. In total, 3,634,846 students are taking part in the three tests.

To conduct the two assessments, the council deployed 27,271 supervisors for KPSEA and 24,860 for KJSEA, as well as 130,633 invigilators and 6,215 drivers. Knec Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said there would be no armed law enforcement officers at KPSEA and KJSEA centers, except in regions with a difficult security situation. At least two police officers will be on duty at every center for the KCSE examination.

Knec has also expanded the use of electronic locks to all containers holding examination materials. During the sessions, candidates, center managers, supervisors, and other involved personnel were prohibited from having mobile phones.

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