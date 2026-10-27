Kenya challenges public sector pay rules — Nation Kenya

In Kenya, human rights defender Eliud Karanja Matindi has filed a case with the High Court seeking to annul new rules on salaries and benefits for state and other public officials. He argues that parliament interfered with the independence of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), Nation Kenya reports.

What the claimant is challenging

Matindi is asking the court to declare Section 26(2) of the SRC Act unconstitutional. It requires the commission to submit draft regulations to the National Assembly for approval before their official publication. The claimant also seeks to annul Legal Notice No. 106 of 2026, a document containing new rules published on June 19, 2026.

According to Matindi, Article 230 of Kenya's Constitution gives the SRC the authority to set and review the remuneration and benefits of public officials. The claimant believes that parliament cannot control the regulations of an independent constitutional commission before they are adopted and published.

He also stated that the SRC did not submit the published rules to the National Assembly within the time limit set by law — within seven sittings after publication. The respondents in the case are the National Assembly, the SRC and the Attorney General. Katiba Institute and Transparency International-Kenya are listed as interested parties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The rules and the court proceedings

The challenged rules provide for a four-year cycle for reviewing pay in the public sector. When determining salaries and payments, the SRC must take into account the cost of living, the government's financial capacity and the value of different positions. The document also establishes procedures for job classification, performance-based remuneration, pension payments, collective bargaining and interaction between public institutions and trade unions.

The SRC submitted the draft rules to the National Assembly on July 14, 2025. The Committee on Delegated Legislation recommended their approval on March 12, 2026, and lawmakers approved the document on April 7. The commission then published the rules on June 19.

Matindi asked for the case to be declared urgent and for the rules to be suspended while the dispute is being considered. Justice Patricia Nyaundi rejected both applications, including the request for interim measures without notifying the other parties. She ordered that the application be heard together with the main claim. The next hearing to check compliance with procedural directions is scheduled for November 25, 2026.

Read us on