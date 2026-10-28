In Kenya, five defendants pleaded not guilty in the case concerning the murder of lawyer Matthew Kyalo Mbobu. The Kibera High Court in Nairobi remanded them in custody until November 24, 2026, when a bail hearing is due to take place.

Murder charges

As reported by Nation Kenya, Rose Mbite Mulwa, her children Chris and Angela Mulwa, as well as police constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkeboi Borboroi, denied charges of murdering Mbobu.

Mbobu was a law lecturer at the University of Nairobi and the author of legal books. According to the outlet, he was shot dead on September 9, 2025, on Magadi Road near Karen in Nairobi while he was in his own vehicle. The attack was carried out by a man on a motorcycle.

The prosecution stated that Inspector Kenneth Sang, whom it described as a key suspect, should be charged together with the five other people involved in the case. According to prosecutor Jalson Makori, Sang was arrested on October 24, 2026, in Eldoret while selling a vehicle. The prosecutor also claimed that Sang had been in hiding after the murders of Mbobu and psychiatrist Victoria Mutiso.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bail hearing

The defense asked for the bail issue to be considered orally, stating that the defendants had been in custody since July 29, 2026. Judge Diana Kavedza instructed the lawyers to file a formal written application and submissions within 10 days.

During a dispute over the prosecution’s request to file an affidavit setting out grounds for opposing bail, the judge urged the lawyers not to behave emotionally and ordered them to briefly leave the courtroom to calm down. The court later scheduled a virtual session to verify the filing of documents and reports for the bail consideration for November 19, and the bail hearing for November 24. The prosecution must file an affidavit within three days and written submissions within seven days.

The court also instructed probation officers to interview the defendants and the victims’ families within three weeks.

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