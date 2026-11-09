Five suspects escape from police station in Kenya — Nation Kenya

In the town of Limuru in Kiambu County, Kenya, five suspects escaped from a police holding cell on the night of November 4, a day before their scheduled court hearing. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the escape and checking the possible involvement of station staff in the incident, Nation Kenya reports.

Versions of the escape

In the initial report, officers on duty said that the five men escaped at 11 p.m. while being transferred to an internal cell. According to their version, the suspects overpowered the police officers during a scuffle. Three officers who were on duty that night complained of injuries and pain in various parts of their bodies.

At the same time, a police source told the publication that there was no scuffle and that the detainees were let out of the cell. According to this information, the men left through the station's main gate one at a time and got onto motorcycles waiting for them. The source also noted that the armed officers on duty did not open fire or raise the alarm immediately after the escape.

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Limuru sub-county police chief Mary Njoki confirmed that the three officers on duty are currently continuing to work. According to her, they can be suspended only if the investigation indicates their involvement. Njoki called the case complex and declined further comment.

Suspects and investigation

All five — Moses Waswa, Simon Eshivani, Daniel Ndichu Njoroge, Dedan Kariuki, and Edward Murithi — were arrested on October 14 and appeared in court the following day. Prosecutors asked that they be held for 21 days to complete an investigation into suspected violent robbery and gang rape.

The investigation is complicated by the absence of surveillance cameras at Limuru police station. The publication also notes that one of the officers who was on duty on the night the five men escaped had previously guarded detainee Jeffrey Otieno in hospital. In October, he disappeared from the ward where he had been handcuffed to a bed.

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