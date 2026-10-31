In Eastleigh, a district of Kenya’s capital Nairobi, rescuers on the morning of October 30 found the body of a woman beneath the rubble of a multi-storey building. The building on 9th Street collapsed on October 23. The body was taken to the city morgue for DNA analysis, which is expected to establish the woman’s identity and help locate her family, Nation Kenya reports.

Sixteen people remain unaccounted for

Nairobi North Regional Commissioner Simon Osumba said that following a verification carried out by the Kenya Red Cross and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, 16 people remain unaccounted for. According to investigators, mobile phone data indicated that nine of them were in the building shortly before the collapse.

In four more cases, authorities continue to verify the information, while three families have still not provided phone numbers that could help track down their missing relatives. Since the operation began, six people have been rescued from beneath the rubble.

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Debris removal continues

Duncan Ochieng, director of the National Emergency Management Unit, said the rescue operation is approximately 85% complete. The work is complicated by limited space, so teams are carefully clearing debris and trying to reach the lower parts of the structure, including the basement. According to rescuers, some of the missing people may have ended up there.

Earlier, special equipment detected possible signs of life beneath the debris. Ochieng said teams are working to access areas where such signals were detected. The operation will be declared complete only after the rubble has been fully cleared and it has been verified that no bodies remain underneath.

Investigation into the causes of the collapse

Investigators are examining possible violations of building regulations and shortcomings in construction oversight that may have contributed to the collapse. Detectives are questioning one of the developers, as well as officials from Nairobi County, the National Construction Authority and the National Building Inspectorate. The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered an examination of possible negligence, inaction or wrongdoing by officials, developers and construction professionals connected to the project.

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