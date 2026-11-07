In Kenya, police have detained three suspects in the case of the death of 14-year-old Elvis Maina from Kabatini in Bahati Sub-County. The boy died on November 5, 2026 — three days after traditional circumcision. Law enforcement officers are investigating the case as murder, Nation Kenya reports.

Investigation into the schoolboy's death

Elvis Maina was an eighth-grade student at Mungarago Junior Secondary School. According to the family, after the procedure he was visited by a group of more than 20 young men — this was part of a local tradition of welcoming boys who had undergone circumcision. Relatives believe the boy may have been beaten during this gathering.

The family provided journalists with autopsy findings stating that the cause of death was a ruptured intestine, blunt abdominal trauma and significant blood loss. Nakuru North Sub-County Police Commander Elisha Obado said that the forensic results and the family's testimony formed the basis for a murder investigation. According to him, before his death the boy complained that he had been beaten and forced to eat large portions of food.

A court allowed investigators to hold the three detainees in custody for 21 days while the investigation continues.

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Warning for families

After the teenager's death, Central Region Commissioner Joshua Nkanata instructed subordinates in the counties of Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga and Kiambu to pay increased attention to the safety of boys during recovery after circumcision. According to him, December is the peak month for such ceremonies, and cases of violence should be reported to the police immediately.

Kikuyu councils of elders also urged relatives not to leave boys unattended and to vet the people responsible for their care during the period of seclusion. Kiama Kia Ma patron Kung'u Muigai said that some dangerous practices presented as tradition do not belong to Agikuyu culture and are criminal in nature.

The publication also mentioned cases from 2025: the death of a boy in Keriko village from injuries which, according to the autopsy, were consistent with repeated beatings, as well as injuries to two brothers in Naivasha. According to Nation Kenya, they were allegedly beaten by their appointed caretaker.

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