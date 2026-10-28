In Jomvu, Mombasa, Kenya, police and children’s services officers rescued a schoolgirl whom her mother, according to law enforcement, had locked at home and prevented from attending the second day of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment. Police said the reason was the girl’s index number containing the digits 666, which the woman considers satanic.

As Nation Kenya reports, the 38-year-old woman was detained. Her name has not been disclosed to protect the children. The schoolgirl was taken to Kwa Jomvu Primary School, where she was able to complete the papers for which she had been late.

Police intervention

The pupil from a private school did not arrive at the examination centre on the morning of 27 October. Centre manager Bakari Mwerephe contacted the family and, according to the publication, found that the mother had refused to let her daughter leave after seeing her number the previous day.

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The schoolgirl’s aunt reported the situation to the relevant services. Jomvu sub-county police chief Selina Chirchir said that law enforcement officers and children’s services staff arrived at the house at about 9:30 a.m. The girl was already wearing her school uniform, and the centre administration arranged for her to take the missed papers.

Possible charges

The woman told Nation Kenya that she was guided by religious beliefs and had allegedly received a revelation from God about the assessment number. According to the source, she had earlier allowed her daughter to take the assessment on Monday, but later informed the school that she would not allow her to attend the subsequent tests.

Officials also said that a month before the incident, the woman had been summoned to Jomvu children’s services over reports that she allegedly was not taking her children to school or seeking medical care, citing religious beliefs. According to police, the mother was to be held for psychiatric evaluation and further questioning; possible charges concern child neglect and obstructing her right to education.

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