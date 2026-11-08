In the Kenyan city of Meru, police used tear gas at the Three Steers hotel ahead of a special general meeting of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). The meeting was scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on November 7, but as of 10:00 a.m. it had not yet begun, Nation Kenya reports.

Police remove people from the hall

According to the outlet, police officers accompanying FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga ordered everyone present to leave the hall. They then used tear gas to disperse the delegates. Law enforcement officers also removed guests from hotel rooms.

The delegates insisted that the meeting be held and remained on the hotel grounds. In the morning, young men gathered near the gates, while hundreds of armed police officers were on duty inside. Event participants were thoroughly searched before being allowed onto the premises.

After the delegates returned to the hall, police used gas again and, according to Nation Kenya, threatened to use force. FKF President Hussein Mohammed went out onto the lawn near the hotel, but after the gas was used, he and other delegates moved to a safe place. As of 10:00 a.m., participants were gathering in small groups on the lawn and in the restaurant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conflict in FKF leadership

The meeting was to discuss the decisions of the FKF National Executive Committee dated April 24, 2026, their impact on the federation's work, and the actions of seven committee members from the group led by Mariga.

According to the outlet, the conflict within the federation's leadership escalated after the Mariga faction's April 24 decision to suspend Hussein Mohammed, acting Secretary General Dennis Gicheru, and nominated committee member Abdullahi Yusuf. The decision was made amid allegations of insurance-payment fraud amounting to 42.48 million Kenyan shillings linked to the 2024 African Nations Championship.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal and the High Court subsequently issued orders suspending the Mariga faction's decisions pending consideration of the federation's lawsuit. FIFA also stated that this group's actions did not comply with due process.

Read us on