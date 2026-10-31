In Kiambu County, Kenya, development of a plot of land in the Runda area has been suspended, where the Repentance and Holiness ministry led by David Owuor plans to build a nine-storey church. Salome Wainaina, the county executive committee member for lands, suspended any development of the plot until the ministry reaches an agreement with local residents, Nation Kenya reports.

Residents’ objections

Thirteen local institutions and associations representing more than 100 residents of Kwaheri Road filed a joint formal objection to the project. In their view, the high-rise structure could increase traffic pressure, flood risks, noise pollution and security problems.

Residents also state that the nine-storey building will violate the privacy of neighbours, most of whose homes have no more than three floors, and may cast shade on nearby homes. They point out that Kwaheri Road, which is approximately nine metres wide, will, in their opinion, be unable to handle the flow of church visitors.

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Dispute over land use designation

The ministry purchased a three-acre plot that had previously belonged to the owners of a coffee plantation. In March, it applied to change the land use designation from agricultural to a religious institution — a church, offices and guest residential accommodation.

Urban Lines Consultants Ltd, a consulting company engaged by the ministry, told authorities that the plot is located in a mixed-development zone under the 2020–2030 Kiambu Sub-County Strategic Development Plan. Project opponents, however, insist that the area is designated for low-density residential development with detached houses.

In their objection, residents also noted that the submitted drawings do not contain an acceptable stormwater drainage plan. In their view, construction could worsen flooding that has already occurred in the area. They also demand an assessment of the wastewater treatment system, as they claim that the plot is not connected to the public sewerage network.

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