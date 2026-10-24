In Kenya, the Senate is considering a bill under which witnesses to female genital mutilation could face up to three years in prison or a fine of 200,000 Kenyan shillings for failing to report such a case. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

The changes are provided for in the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. It was introduced by nominated Senator Catherine Mumma. The document is intended to amend the 2011 law and protect survivors from criminal prosecution.

Protection of survivors

Kenya's current law does not explicitly protect victims of this practice, which means they may face charges even though they are survivors themselves. The proposed changes are intended to make the legislation more responsive to their needs, prevent retraumatization during investigations and court proceedings, and distinguish between those who perform the procedure and those who undergo it.

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A report by the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Trial Watch initiative, prepared jointly with the American Bar Association's Center for Human Rights, said that Kenyan authorities had applied the current law against survivors, rather than only against perpetrators. The study was based on trial monitoring and an analysis of 68 cases related to female genital mutilation.

Data on the accused

According to the report, more than 55% of those accused were women and underage girls who had undergone the procedure themselves. Those who performed the procedure accounted for 6%, while owners of premises who provided them for it accounted for 16%.

The acting director general of the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board, Nyerere Kutwa, supported the bill, calling it timely and necessary to close loopholes exploited by perpetrators. Tony Mwebia, founder of Men End FGM, also urged lawmakers to strengthen penalties and address the lack of safe shelters for girls who had undergone the procedure.

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