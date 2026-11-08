In Kenya, residents of the South Turkana and Aroo sub-counties blocked the Kitale–Lodwar highway, which connects the country with South Sudan, for several hours on Friday. The protesters demanded stronger security, alleged possible police brutality and described as selective the disarmament operation conducted by officers of the Special Operations Group (SOG). This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Participants in the action set up barricades made of stones, tree branches and burning tyres in Kainuk, Kakongu, near the Kaputir junction, in Kalemng'orok and Kekunyuk. They accused security officers of, in their words, focusing on civilians rather than pursuing armed gangs, recovering stolen livestock or protecting communities from attacks.

Protesters' demands

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, South Turkana Member of Parliament Ariko Namoit and Turkana representative Cecilia Ng'itit joined the demonstrators. They demanded the immediate transfer of SOG officers and changes to the composition of the multi-agency security team deployed in the region.

In Kainuk, according to the outlet, law enforcement officers used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters after Namoit and local leaders joined them. A multi-agency security team involving the Kenya Defence Forces, special police units, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, rapid response forces and the Kenya Wildlife Service operates in the area.

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Claims about security officers' actions

Representatives of civil society organisations also supported the protests. Civil Society Network Turkana president Eliud Emery said he witnessed the alleged beating of a Probox driver and four motorcyclists. According to him, the organisation filed a court petition demanding an explanation for the deteriorating security situation in Aroo sub-county.

Governor Lomorukai claimed that the disarmament operation leaves residents vulnerable to attacks. He also said that SOG officers are more focused on demands to surrender illegal weapons than on searching for livestock raiders. Namoit called for the transfer of senior police officials in Aroo, including deputy police commander Donald Sailor, and for security operations to be expanded to Kalomwae.

Due to the road blockade, drivers and passengers remained stuck in traffic for most of the day. Kennedy Koech, who transports goats to Nairobi, said he was stopped at 9:00 and was able to continue only at 18:00 after the governor met with security representatives. Lodwar Prestige shuttle driver Gideon Menjo said passengers between Kekunyuk and Kalemng'orok had difficulties accessing food and water.

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