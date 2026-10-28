In Kenya, during a hearing at the High Court in Kibera, Pastor Hannah Faith Mukami said that the phone of Multimedia University of Kenya student Sylvia Kemunto Ayiye was found in a church offertory bag. As Nation Kenya reports, the Oppo device was discovered on April 2, 2025, while offerings were being counted.

Mukami, who is also an administrator of Jesus Is Alive Ministries church, told the court that the phone was kept in a safe place until police began looking for it. During cross-examination, she confirmed that the phone presented in court was the same device found among the offerings.

Charges in the case

The student's former boyfriend, Eric Mutinda Philip, is accused of murdering Ayiye on March 30, 2025, at the university and dumping her body into a reservoir on the roof of a university building. The defendant denies guilt.

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The university's head of security, Silas Otieno, said that after the student was reported missing, staff members and police searched the grounds. Later, a security guard suggested checking the reservoirs on the roof. One of them, according to the witness, showed signs of tampering, and a stone was lying on its lid. The student's body was found inside.

Testimony about the relationship

Ayiye's friend and classmate, Neununa Munira Namasi, said that the deceased's relationship with the defendant had become toxic. According to her, the student spoke about inappropriate treatment by her boyfriend and was considering moving to a hostel outside the university to avoid meeting him. Another former roommate, Megan Nasserian Kihara, also told the court that Ayiye described the relationship as bad. Hearings in the case are ongoing.

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