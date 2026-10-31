In Kenya, the government and trade unions representing public university workers have signed a Sh20 billion agreement intended to end a lecturers’ strike that has lasted several weeks. The deal covers a collective bargaining agreement for 2025–2029 and provides for increases in basic salaries and a review of a number of allowances.

As Nation Kenya reports, lecturers will receive a minimum monthly transport allowance of Sh18,000. State Department for Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala said the agreement makes it possible to immediately resume teaching, learning, research work and other academic programmes.

Funding for the agreement

University Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the Sh20 billion would be allocated in three instalments: Sh6.7 billion each in the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years, and Sh6.6 billion in the 2028/29 financial year. According to him, basic monthly salaries will increase by 3.5% annually for four years starting in July 2025, while the automatic annual increment will be 5%.

The parties also agreed to harmonise and increase transport, leave, travel and baggage allowances for most academic staff at public universities. Salary and allowance arrears for the period from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026 will be paid in three instalments.

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New salary ranges

By 2028–2029, the basic monthly salary of graduate assistants will rise from Sh63,647–97,988 to Sh73,038–124,929. Assistant lecturers and tutors will receive Sh123,788–211,725 instead of the current Sh107,872–166,072.

For lecturers and research fellows, the basic salary range is set to rise from Sh121,928–187,710 to Sh139,917–239,312. Senior lecturers’ salaries are expected to rise to Sh177,568–303,707, associate professors’ to Sh221,684–379,160, and professors’ to Sh257,772–419,888.

The UASU and KUSU unions signed a return-to-work formula. Wasonga also said that disciplinary measures initiated against workers during the strike would be withdrawn, and participation in the protest should not affect the renewal of fixed-term contracts.

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