Teachers in Kenya’s junior secondary schools say they have no clear career advancement prospects after being transferred from primary schools. Some educators state that the system did not take into account their previous promotions and management experience. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Teachers were transferred to junior secondary schools in 2023 and 2024 after the introduction of the competency-based education system to address a shortage of teachers. During the transfer, educators were placed in job grade C2. For those who had already attained this grade after interviews or had served as senior teachers, this did not constitute a new promotion.

Limited career advancement

Under the current structure, junior secondary school teachers can move to grade C3 after three years of service. The next grade, C4, is linked to administrative positions, including deputy headteacher at a primary school or senior teacher at a senior school. Junior secondary schools have no equivalent positions, so educators do not understand how to advance after C3.

Monica Kimani, a teacher from Thika, said that Kenya’s Teachers Service Commission did not take into account those who had been promoted before the transfer. Teacher Protas Kanaka, posted to Kiambu County, also said that his experience of managing a school in the private sector was not considered during the transfer.

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Another teacher, Karanja from Nairobi, said that junior secondary schools lack a clear administrative structure. According to him, teachers report to the senior teacher and deputy headteacher working in the primary section of the school, while their issues are passed on to the head of the institution.

Dispute over union representation

The situation is unfolding amid a dispute between the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, Kuppet, and the Kenya National Union of Teachers, Knut, over the representation of educators. Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori said that transfer to junior secondary schools effectively places teachers in the post-primary education sector.

At the same time, some teachers said they had not asked to be transferred from Knut to Kuppet but saw union deductions in favour of Kuppet on their payslips. Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu rejected accusations that his union was obstructing members’ choice. He also claimed that 9,830 transferred teachers were returned to Knut by court order after they expressed a desire to remain in that organisation.

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