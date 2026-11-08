In Kenya, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) rejected a request for a one-year extension of the contract of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Gideon Nyale Munga. He heads the National Police Service College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, and reached the age of 60 in August 2026—the statutory retirement age for public servants. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

On August 10, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja asked NPSC chairperson Amani Yuda Komora to extend Munga’s contract by one year. Kanja said this was necessary to ensure continuity of leadership at the college, where recruits as well as personnel for a new police unit for the Nairobi metropolitan area were being trained.

Rejected request

Munga was due to leave his post on August 11. On August 31, Kanja informed Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat that the request to extend the contract had not been approved and asked him to arrange payment for the days Munga worked after reaching retirement age.

According to the outlet, in August 2025 Munga also requested that his retirement age be raised to 64, but the NPSC did not support that request either. The official confirmed that he remains in office but declined to comment in detail on the contract situation, calling it a personal matter.

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Dispute over personnel powers

On August 18, the NPSC decided to form a joint technical team of representatives of the commission and the National Police Service. It was to assess the circumstances of the request and prepare recommendations.

The group noted that the High Court had previously transferred personnel functions in the police to the office of the Inspector General, and that the Court of Appeal had not suspended that ruling while appeals were being considered. On this basis, the group concluded that the commission had no authority to hire, reappoint, or extend the contracts of police officers.

At the same time, the technical team pointed to a gap in planning the transition of leadership at the college and recommended keeping Munga in office until the graduation ceremony. On October 16, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision to concentrate personnel powers in the police within the office of the Inspector General.

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