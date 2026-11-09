454 kg of suspected drugs seized in Kenya — Nation Kenya

In Kenya, law enforcement officers seized 454 kilograms of substances believed to be drugs during an operation in the Msambweni sub-county of Kwale County. According to Nation Kenya, the shipment is estimated to be worth 3.6 billion Kenyan shillings.

Three people detained

Mohamed Amin, director of Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said that three people were detained during an interagency operation — two Tanzanian citizens and a Ugandan woman. They are in custody and awaiting court proceedings.

According to the publication’s sources, the seized substances are preliminarily believed to be methamphetamine. Their composition is yet to be verified by a government chemist.

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Operation involving Tanzania

The operation began on November 5 with the detention of a suspect in Tanzania. According to Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Tanzanian law enforcement officers intercepted him with a separate shipment — 259 kg of substances that were likely methamphetamine and cocaine. The man was later handed over to Kenyan officers at the Lunga Lunga–Horohoro border crossing.

Investigators said that the detainee led them to a suspected accomplice in the village of Shirazi. Further questioning and searches led law enforcement officers to the village of Ganja La Simba in the Kinondo area, where they found 454 kg of suspected drugs and detained another person. Two cars and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation. The investigation is ongoing.

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