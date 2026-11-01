In Kenya, education unions, representatives of private schools and parent organizations have called for amendments to seven bills intended to reform the education system. The documents are undergoing public consultations involving the National Assembly’s Education Committee, Nation Kenya reports.

The initiatives cover school governance, teacher training, national assessment, the registration of educational qualifications, as well as funding and placement of students in universities and technical and vocational education institutions. They include bills on basic education, tertiary education funding and student placement, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the National Education Assessment Council and the Teacher Service Commission.

Disputes over student funding

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) said that the student funding and placement bill focuses too heavily on student financing and insufficiently considers the needs of universities themselves. The organization called for a full assessment of the reform’s financial and institutional impact, including calculations of the cost of student funding and the current needs of public universities.

The document provides for the creation of the Tertiary Education Funding Authority (TEFA), which is to combine the functions of the Higher Education Loans Board, the Universities Fund and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Funding Board. UASU also proposes giving union representatives seats on the boards of TEFA and the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

UASU and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) criticized a provision requiring graduates to begin repaying education loans within a year of completing their studies. They propose linking the start of repayments to employment or a stable income and providing a grace period for unemployed and underemployed graduates.

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Proposals from teachers and private schools

The Kenya Union of Technical and Vocational Education Trainers (KUTVET) said funding should take into account the actual cost of training in different specialties. In its view, training welders, automotive engineers, mechatronics specialists or electrical installation specialists requires spending on equipment, consumables, protective gear, practical training and upgrades to outdated equipment.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) objected to a provision in the Teacher Service Commission bill that prohibits teachers from engaging in other paid activities while serving on the commission. The union believes the commission should not control educators’ activities outside established working hours.

The Kenya Private Schools Association is asking for explicit permission to register standalone junior secondary schools, rather than only institutions integrated into primary schools. It also seeks to ensure that pupils at private schools can qualify for government scholarships and assistance based on their circumstances rather than the status of the institution. The National Parents Association called for stronger legislative mechanisms for parent representation in consultations with the Ministry of Education, parliament, local authorities and schools.

The Teacher Service Commission and the Council of Governors are expected to submit final proposals. After the discussions are completed, the parliamentary committee is to present a report to the National Assembly.

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