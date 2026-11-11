Kenya discharges last Ebola patient — Deutsche Welle

Kenya has discharged the last patient from a hospital in Nairobi who had been receiving treatment for Ebola virus disease. Health Minister Aden Duale announced this on Wednesday, Deutsche Welle reports.

Quarantine for contacts

According to the minister, the last patient had 11 contacts. They will also remain in quarantine for 21 days. If no new people with symptoms of the disease are identified in the country by December 23, Kenya will be declared Ebola-free.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health said that specialists had traced and monitored all 135 contacts associated with the first identified case. All nine confirmed cases belonged to a single chain of transmission, and no spread of the infection among the population was recorded.

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Nine cases in Kenya

The first Ebola case in Kenya was registered on October 6 in a man who had recently returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Of the nine patients, seven recovered and two died.

Meanwhile, 11,000 Ebola cases were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The current outbreak, which began in May, became the deadliest in the country’s history: 5,387 people died from the disease. One case was also recorded in Nigeria in a patient who had recently traveled from Uganda.

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