In Kenya, the Media Council (MCK) reported an increase in press freedom violations ahead of the 2027 general elections. From July to September 2026, the organization documented 47 violations involving journalists, including assaults, threats, arrests, intimidation and harassment, Nation Kenya reports.

During the same period in 2025, MCK recorded 17 such cases, compared with 24 in 2024. Of the 47 violations, 34 were assaults, five were threats, two were arrests and another two were cases of intimidation. There was one case each of abduction, harassment and surveillance.

Most cases recorded in Nairobi

The highest number of violations was registered in Nairobi, with 13. Eight cases were recorded in Homa Bay, seven in Meru, six in Bungoma and four in Nyandarua. The victims included 36 men and nine women; in two other cases, the journalists' gender was not specified separately.

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MCK press freedom and advocacy manager Rebecca Mutiso said that after attacks, journalists often do not receive occurrence book numbers from police or P3 medical forms at hospitals. According to her, the lack of evidence complicates the work of investigators and prosecutors, while victims are not always willing to go to court due to fears of interference by employers and the loss of advertising revenue.

Attack during by-election

On July 16, 2026, journalists covering a parliamentary by-election in Ol Kalou constituency in Nyandarua County were beaten and robbed by armed masked men. According to the publication, the attackers were travelling in SUVs and were wearing civilian clothes.

Lucas Kimanthi, assistant director of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, questioned the effectiveness of the police presence during such incidents. Muthoki Mumo, coordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists' Africa program, also warned that the security situation for journalists in East Africa is becoming increasingly dangerous during elections.

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