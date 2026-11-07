In Nairobi, Kenya, police arrested Kariobangi Sharks footballers Patillah Omoto and Erastus Chesara in connection with the case of an attack on referee John Sulwe during a playoff match for the right to play in the country’s top division. As Nation Kenya reports, the decision to hold both players accountable was made by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga after the October 6 incident at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Incident during the playoff

The return match between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United was to determine which team would play in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and which would be relegated to the National Super League. Before the match, Mombasa United held a 2:1 advantage after winning at home.

Late in the second half, Sulwe awarded Mombasa United a penalty after a foul in the penalty area. At that point, the Sharks were leading 2:1, while the aggregate score in the two-leg tie was 3:3. Kariobangi Sharks players surrounded the referee, protesting the decision. Footage of the incident, according to the publication, shows some footballers behaving roughly toward the referee.

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Later, fans breached the barrier and moved toward Sulwe. The referee was attacked as he tried to leave the pitch with the help of Kenyan Defence Forces personnel and stewards. The match was stopped because of the violence.

Charges and football sanctions

Omoto and Chesara are to face charges of assault and causing a disturbance. Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the investigation concluded that the confrontation went beyond a sporting incident. According to him, law enforcement officers found signs of criminal conduct, including the beating of the referee and attacks on fans.

The Football Kenya Federation’s Leagues and Competitions Committee awarded Kariobangi Sharks a 0:2 technical defeat. Mombasa United earned promotion to the Premier League, while the Sharks were relegated to the National Super League. The committee also referred all cases of violence and improper conduct during the match to the federation’s disciplinary committee for consideration and possible sanctions.

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