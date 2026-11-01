Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has called for the road safety crisis to be granted national disaster status. As Nation Kenya reports, NTSA Director of Road Safety Andrew Kiplagat believes this would make it possible to secure emergency funding from the state treasury and coordinate the actions of various authorities.

The appeal followed a series of fatal crashes. According to the publication, 24 people died in a road accident on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway in the Kanga area, while another 17 were killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Salama. Six people died in a collision involving three vehicles in the Koriomat area on the Nakuru–Eldoret road.

More than 270 dangerous sections

The NTSA has officially identified more than 270 accident-prone road sections in the country. Of these, 199 are located along the Mombasa–Malaba Northern Corridor, which connects East Africa’s main seaport with the Ugandan border. They were mapped during an interagency inspection in 2017 involving road services, police and civil society organizations.

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According to the authority’s estimate, around 20,000 road accidents occur in Kenya each year, killing more than 5,000 people. Statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show that 5,009 road deaths were recorded in 2025, compared with 4,748 in 2024. As of October 4, the NTSA had recorded 3,995 deaths, including 1,490 pedestrians, 1,061 motorcyclists, 662 passengers and 352 drivers.

Infrastructure problems

Audits of dangerous sections found worn-out or missing road markings and signs, a lack of speed-limit signs, safe crossings and lanes for non-motorized transport. Specialists also identified dangerous bends with limited visibility, problematic intersections and a shortage of adequate crash barriers.

Kiplagat named the physical separation of opposing traffic flows as one of the main solutions. Other recommendations include rebuilding dangerous bends, installing steel and concrete barriers, constructing pedestrian bridges and multi-level interchanges, and creating a unified system of real-time road accident data. The government has already installed separating barriers on the Salgaa–Sachangwan section and is carrying out work to widen certain roads, but many of the identified dangerous areas have still not been upgraded.

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