State-owned company Kenya Shipyards has proposed building a dry dock at the port of Mombasa, Kenya, to repair vessels between 185 and 285 meters long. The facility could handle up to 32 repair contracts per year, according to the company, The Rio Times reports.

The plan was presented on November 6 to the Kenyan National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations during lawmakers’ visit to the Kenya Shipyards facility in Kisumu, a port city on Lake Victoria. The company said vessels operating in the Indian Ocean have limited access to adequate repair facilities in the region.

Dock for repairing large vessels

The proposed facility is intended to be a dry dock — a basin next to the water that is sealed and drained so repair crews can work on a vessel’s hull out of the water. The dock project is designed to service vessels between 185 and 285 meters long.

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Kenya Shipyards estimates its current capacity at servicing five vessels simultaneously. If built, the dock could expand repair capacity for shipping in the Indian Ocean. The project’s cost, funding sources, construction schedule and exact location within the port have not yet been disclosed.

Kenya Shipyards’ existing capabilities

Kenya Shipyards was established in 2020. It operates a shipyard at the Mtonge naval base in Mombasa, which opened in December 2021. It has a slipway — an inclined structure for lifting vessels out of the water — capable of accommodating vessels with a displacement of up to 4,000 tonnes.

Kenya Shipyards also built the 100-meter MV Uhuru II vessel for Lake Victoria. It cost 2.4 billion Kenyan shillings, or about $18.5 million. During the visit, lawmakers also asked about the extent of the company’s dependence on government funding.

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