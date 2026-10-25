In Nairobi, Kenya, Cyrus Kisavi Musyoku, a member of the county assembly representing the Ikanga/Kyatune area in Kitui County, has been detained. He was detained in a case involving mobile phone thefts. Police said surveillance camera footage helped identify Musyoku in three registered theft incidents in August and September 2026, Nation Kenya reports.

According to the publication, investigators said the stolen phones were subsequently sold as new devices to unsuspecting buyers, including in Ethiopia. A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, said Musyoku is suspected of involvement in a network that, according to police, transported stolen goods from Nairobi to Ethiopia. The official provided no details.

Following his detention, it also emerged that there was an outstanding warrant in a 2024 criminal case. According to Nation Kenya, Musyoku was wanted for failing to appear in court after being released on bail. He faced a theft charge at Makadara Court.

Police focus on distribution networks

National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said law enforcement is increasingly focusing not only on street crime perpetrators, but also on financiers and distribution networks. He cited the detention in Nairobi of a man with two bags of mobile phones that, according to police, were intended for Uganda.

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According to Nyaga, there are markets for stolen phones in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He noted that theft perpetrators may be financed, assigned areas of operation and provided with distribution channels.

Scale of gang activity

In early October, Kenya's Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, said the government had identified 109 organized criminal gangs and groups in the country, compared with 89 that were declared illegal in 2016. From January 1 to August 31, 2026, police detained and brought before court 1,827 suspects in cases related to hooliganism and organized criminal activity. Authorities reported 729 convictions, while another 716 cases are pending before courts.

A 2025 report by the National Crime Research Centre recorded 309 gangs in 11 counties in Kenya. The largest number of groups was identified in Mombasa, with 73, followed by Nairobi with 56 and Kilifi with 47. A separate report by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission warned of increased violence and crime during election cycles and the possible involvement of such groups in intimidating political opponents ahead of the 2027 general election.

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