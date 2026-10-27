In Kenya, a church bus collided with a truck on the Mombasa–Nairobi highway near Kanga in Makueni County. Twenty-four people were killed and dozens more were injured. The bus was returning to Mombasa after the funeral of Bishop Isaiah Kiganane in the village of Marakusi in Kakamega County, Nation Kenya reports.

Crash circumstances

Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority said that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake a line of cars. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

Tour operator Michael Mosala, who was injured in the crash and sustained head and chest injuries, believes the tragedy could have been avoided if the driver had rested after the funeral. According to him, the passengers initially agreed to travel to Mombasa the following morning, but a group of pastors changed the plan and insisted on returning immediately in order to make it to Sunday services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pastors among the dead

Elijah Weini, the secretary general of the Mombasa Pastors’ Union, said that four pastors from different evangelical churches were among those killed. Relatives identified the bodies of the victims at the Mtito Andei Sub-County Referral Hospital. After autopsies, the bodies are planned to be transported to Mombasa at the families’ request.

Makueni County authorities waived hospital bills, morgue fees and post-mortem examinations. Deputy Governor Lucy Mulili called on the central government to upgrade the trauma centre in Makindu, while Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr. advocated expanding the Mombasa–Nairobi highway.

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