In Kenya, police have found the mobile phone of 53-year-old Lily Cherono Kimutai, who disappeared on September 9 from her home in Kaplamai, Trans Nzoia County. Law enforcement officers also detained two suspects who, according to police, are assisting the investigation. This was reported by Nation Kenya, citing county police commander Riko Ngare.

Phone and two detainees

Ngare said investigators have Cherono's phone and are pursuing leads to establish her whereabouts. They are also searching for the missing firearm belonging to her husband, Michael Kimutai, a 57-year-old former presidential escort officer under the administration of late President Daniel arap Moi.

Kimutai said he returned home from Nairobi, where he had gone for a medical examination, and found the house locked. According to him, the family had to force their way inside. His wife was not at home, while her personal belongings, including her ID card, bank cards and documents, remained in one of the rooms. Investigators initially found no obvious signs of a struggle or forced entry.

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Reward announced

The missing woman's husband announced a reward of 200,000 Kenyan shillings for reliable information provided to police that would help establish Cherono's whereabouts and find the missing firearm. He said that on September 9, at about 7:30 p.m., he received a message from his wife about her intention to travel to Mombasa the following day. After that, her phone switched off and remained unreachable.

A farm worker said Cherono did not come to the farm the following morning, as she usually did. The family searched for the woman on the farm premises and contacted relatives, but without result. On September 16, the case was registered at Kachibora Police Station as a missing person and missing firearm case.

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