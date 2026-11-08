In the town of Katherine in northern Australia, the grounds of the local courthouse may be enclosed with a perimeter fence due to incidents of vandalism. At the same time, the Katherine Women’s Information and Legal Service (KWILS) warned that such a structure could limit escape routes for domestic violence survivors in the event of a conflict on courthouse grounds.

As ABC News reports, Northern Territory Local Court chief registrar Sarah Gannon explained the need for the fence in a letter to court users by citing a number of incidents, including damage to windows and doors outside working hours. According to her, a simple loop-style fence, similar to fences around swimming pools, is planned, without spikes or other conspicuous security features.

Safety concerns

The fence gates are to remain open during court operating hours so visitors can enter and leave freely. However, KWILS advocacy lead Brianna Bell believes that even open gates will create a bottleneck and reduce the number of possible escape routes.

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She noted that visitors are screened with a metal detector only at the entrance to the building itself. Therefore, she said, a person with a knife could enter the fenced grounds unnoticed. Bell also questioned whether a fence without spikes would be able to prevent nighttime property damage.

Design work continues

The Northern Territory Attorney-General’s Department said the fence is intended to counter ongoing vandalism and property damage. It added that detailed design work is continuing and that feedback regarding access, movement and safety is being taken into account during this process.

The work was initiated by the Northern Territory Local Court administration and will be funded from the court’s existing budget. The plan also provides for the removal of a large rain tree in front of the building, which reportedly had been dropping large branches. KWILS criticised the prioritisation of this work, calling instead for investment in alternative entrances and exits. Architectural firm Susan Dugdale and Associates submitted a plan to the Northern Territory government in December 2024 for a major courthouse redevelopment intended to make it safer and more welcoming for domestic violence survivors.

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