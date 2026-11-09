In Katherine, Australia, two store employees aged 18 and 20 have been charged in connection with the alleged assault and strangulation of a 33-year-old man whom police suspect of stealing goods. ABC News reports.

Chase after alleged theft

According to Northern Territory Police in Australia, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 10:35 a.m. at a store in Katherine Shopping Centre. Police allege that the 33-year-old man took items from an area near the counter and fled.

Two employees caught up with him near the store. Police claim that they then carried out a prolonged physical assault, punching, kicking and stomping on the man. According to law enforcement, the man was also allegedly strangled.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Man lost consciousness

Police said the man lost consciousness as a result of the assault. Witnesses intervened to prevent further violence. The man was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Both store employees were also taken to hospital for hand injuries that, according to police, they sustained during the alleged assault. All three men were taken into custody. The 33-year-old man was charged with robbery, while the two employees were charged with offences related to acts intended to cause serious harm and strangulation. Police called on witnesses to contact law enforcement.

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