In Haifa, Israel, a 50-year-old man was seriously stabbed on Independence Street. Paramedics from Magen David Adom transported the victim to Rambam Medical Center in serious condition, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Suspect detained at the scene

Haifa police launched an investigation after receiving a report about a man injured in a violent incident in the city. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene collected evidence and conducted investigative procedures.

During these actions, police detained a suspect at the scene who is believed to be involved in the stabbing. Police believe the incident was criminal in nature. The circumstances of the attack are still being clarified.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other incidents

Separately, in the city of Lod, police opened an investigation following another stabbing, which is also being treated as a likely criminal incident. As of Friday evening, no arrests had been made in this case.

In Tel Aviv, ahead of a football match between Bnei Yehuda and Maccabi Ahi Nazareth, police detained a man in his 20s. During a search, officers found a flare and a screwdriver on him. In addition, law enforcement officers found additional flares on the bus that fans were taking to the stadium.

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