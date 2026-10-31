In Haifa, Israel, on Saturday, October 31, 76-year-old George Abu Shakara, the owner of a well-known falafel shop in the Wadi Nisnas neighborhood, was attacked. The man was injured on his way to work, and police detained two suspects, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Attack on the way to the shop

According to Abu Shakara, he was walking his usual route to his establishment when he encountered two men about 30 years old. One of them called out to him several times, but the man did not respond and continued walking. After that, according to his testimony, both men began following him.

Near the shop, the attackers caught up with Abu Shakara. He said that one of them struck him twice on the head with a stick, causing him to fall. After he fell, according to the victim, they continued beating him with their hands and feet. The man noted that he did not know the attackers and that they did not demand money or anything else from him.

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Victim's condition and police position

Abu Shakara was treated at Rambam Medical Center, where he spent about four hours before returning home. He said that he has problems with his leg and cannot walk or work normally. His son and daughter are helping run the family establishment.

Residents of the neighborhood said that the attack may have had a racial motive. At the same time, Haifa police said they do not consider the incident to be nationally motivated. Law enforcement officers explained this conclusion by citing the victim's testimony, the questioning of a suspect detained shortly after the attack, and checks involving other individuals.

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