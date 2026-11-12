In Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, nine-month-old Kinan Ahmed Rakeek died of hypothermia in the tent where his displaced family was living. The child’s death was reported by his father and a doctor who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

The boy’s father, Ahmed Rakeek, told AFP that temperatures dropped overnight, and in the morning he saw that his son’s skin had turned blue. The man took the child to Nasser Hospital, but the boy had already died. Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal also confirmed the infant’s death after exposure to severe cold, Al Jazeera reports.

Call to allow humanitarian goods through

The child’s death came amid a call by a coalition of more than 50 countries and organizations, led by the United Kingdom, Qatar and Jordan, to ensure the immediate entry of critically needed goods into Gaza. These include shelter supplies, fuel, water, sanitation and healthcare items.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In its statement, the coalition stressed that many Gaza residents lack adequate shelter and are at risk of hypothermia, respiratory infections, waterborne diseases and other preventable illnesses. Israel’s acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responding to criticism, said that Israel had allowed the delivery of 91,000 tents to Gaza and placed responsibility for the population’s suffering on Hamas.

Consequences of downpours and cold weather

In addition to the cold, flooding occurred in Gaza this week after heavy rains affected the tents of tens of thousands of people. The day after the flooding, five people, including three children, were killed when a sand embankment was washed away and collapsed onto their tents.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 26,000 households had been affected by storms as of November 8. About 65% of Gaza’s population still lives in tents or other temporary shelters. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder warned that the floods were only the beginning of the cold season.

Read us on