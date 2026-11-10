Homes demolished in Harare amid land rights dispute — Al Jazeera

In the St Martins Extension area of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, municipal services demolished the homes of residents who say they had paid for plots of land for years and received documents through procedures connected to the city council. As Al Jazeera reports, the demolitions began at about 5:00 on August 14, when bulldozers and municipal police arrived at the site.

Twenty-eight-year-old Metro Masunga, a mother of three, said she initially thought the arrival of machinery was related to road works. According to her, she worked as a domestic worker for five years to save up for a plot. Masunga began paying for it in 2015, received the land allocation in 2019, and in 2020 residents began receiving official documents.

Positions of residents and the city council

Residents say they bought plots through council-linked mechanisms and invested their savings in construction. At the same time, Harare city authorities state that they are applying urban planning regulations to structures without proper permits or built on land not designated for residential development.

According to city council documents seen by the outlet, more than 5,000 homes could be demolished under 37 unexecuted High Court orders. These concern properties identified within a broader program, rather than the number of homes already demolished. A separate council task force inspected 22,255 plots to identify structures in prohibited or unauthorized areas.

Municipal spokesperson Stanley Gama told local media that the council demolishes only illegally built structures whose owners had repeatedly been warned not to continue construction. Harare housing department director Edgar Dzehonye also said residents had been cautioned against developing the area because it was not properly provided with infrastructure.

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Court ruling and calls to halt demolitions

On October 29, 2025, Judge Happias Zhou, in case HCH5444/25, set aside demolition notices issued to specifically named applicants in St Martins Extension. The ruling prohibited the city council from evicting these applicants or demolishing their homes without a valid court order, and also prohibited further development without the council’s written approval.

This ruling did not automatically extend to all properties in the area. One affected resident, Memory Chengeta, said that during the operation authorities did not provide a court order overturning the previous ban on demolitions. The city council insists that it did not dismantle structures protected by this ruling.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution prohibits evictions or housing demolitions without a court order issued after all circumstances have been considered. The national settlements policy also provides for the preparation of alternative housing before relocations and demolitions. Affected residents say they were not offered alternative housing.

South Harare member of parliament Trymore Kanopula called for further demolitions to be suspended pending an audit and investigation into land allocations. Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe said the government had not carried out demolitions and could not interfere in court proceedings, while acknowledging that the city council has about 5,000 demolition orders.

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