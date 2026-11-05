In Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, dozens of charity kitchens have closed or reduced food distribution due to a lack of funding. This has made access to daily meals more difficult for thousands of internally displaced people, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Al-Sadiq Siddiq, the head of a charity kitchen in Omdurman, said that due to declining donations, organizers had been forced to reduce the number of meals provided to families. According to him, vulnerable residents are increasingly unable to meet even their minimum food needs, and people sometimes clash over portions of beans or lentils.

Kitchens fed hundreds of families

Abbas Mahjoub, the head of a kitchen in the East Nile area, said that before its closure, it provided food to more than 800 families. Now, many residents survive on one meal a day.

Another kitchen in the eastern part of Al-Jarifa ceased operations more than eight months ago. Its head, Al-Bukhari Ishaq, linked the closure to reduced grants from the East Nile Emergency Response Room, as well as a decline in donations and contributions from humanitarian organizations, including the World Food Programme and UNICEF. The kitchen provided food to about 400 families every day.

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Families lose access to food

Altuma al-Jak, who supports a family of nine, said that her grandchildren had left school because she could no longer pay for breakfasts, transportation, and school supplies. Her family depended on food distributed by charity kitchens, while rapidly rising prices have made basic products unaffordable for many households.

Salwa Abdullah Adam, who is solely responsible for seven children after her husband was killed during the war, stands in queues for simple food. She said that the children return from school and eat whatever is available at home, including corn porridge, while charity doctors sometimes help the family obtain medicine.

On October 26, dozens of countries, including the United States and major European states, expressed concern over worsening food security in Sudan and called on the parties to the conflict to remove obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid. In June, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported that about 5.1 million people in Sudan were suffering from acute hunger.

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