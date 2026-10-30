Suspect in dog abuse detained in Holon — Jerusalem Post

In the Israeli city of Holon, police detained a man in his 40s on suspicion of abusing his own dog. According to The Jerusalem Post, law enforcement received a report that the man repeatedly kicked the animal in the head and lifted it into the air by holding it by the throat.

The report was received through the emergency line

Police were notified of the incident through the 100 emergency line. Officers from the Holon police station arrived at the scene, began collecting testimony and examining the circumstances of the case. Shortly afterward, they saw the suspect with the dog nearby.

The man was detained and taken to a police station for questioning. The dog was removed from his care and handed over to a municipal veterinarian for assistance.

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Police position

Police said they take violence against animals and animal cruelty seriously. Law enforcement officers stated that they would continue taking action against suspects and holding them accountable.

A week earlier, Israel also charged 50-year-old Lior Saraf from Kfar Saba with aggravated assault on a woman he knew and the killing of her dog.

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