Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that troops of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, struck two bridges across the Dnipro in the Ukrainian capital late on Monday evening. According to the mayor’s preliminary information, the Northern and Southern bridges, as well as other critical infrastructure facilities, came under attack.

Water and power disruptions

Parts of Kyiv experienced disruptions to water supply and electricity after the attack, Klitschko said on Telegram. As reported by France 24, Reuters witnesses also heard a series of loud explosions in the capital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, Russian forces had already carried out a series of attacks on bridges across the Dnipro earlier this month and in October. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that intelligence had information about Russia preparing strikes for Monday evening and throughout Tuesday.

Reports from other regions

Local authorities reported that three people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike in the Cherkasy region. According to their information, Russian troops also struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Reuters noted that it could not immediately independently verify these reports.

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