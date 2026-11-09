In Kiryat Ata near Haifa in northern Israel, rescuers and the city veterinarian pulled a cow out of the mud after it became stuck up to its neck following several days of heavy rain. The animal was unharmed.

Callout to Yitzhak Rabin Road

Firefighters arrived at Yitzhak Rabin Road on Sunday after receiving a report of an animal in distress. As the Jerusalem Post reports, they found a cow stuck up to its neck in mud at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescuers determined that the animal had been trapped for some time. They also concluded that they would not be able to handle the situation on their own, so they contacted the municipality.

A veterinarian was involved in the operation

The municipality sent a veterinarian to the scene. Soon afterward, the cow was pulled from the mud using heavy equipment fitted with special straps. According to Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority, the animal remained unharmed after the operation.

Read us on