A study involving more than 10,000 people identified specific mutations in gut bacteria that arise as humans age. As Nature reports, the authors analyzed the genetic variability of bacteria in the gut and looked for statistically significant links with nearly 250 human characteristics.

Links with human characteristics

Among the characteristics considered by the scientists were age, height and cardiovascular endurance. Genetic mutations in gut bacteria may also be associated with body mass index. At the same time, the community of bacterial species in the gut generally remains relatively stable over time.

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Adaptation to oxidative stress

The researchers identified one adaptation that likely helps one of the most common species of gut bacteria withstand oxidative stress. Such stress damages cells and intensifies with age. At the same time, the study found few gut-bacteria mutations associated with diseases.

The human gut contains approximately 40 trillion bacterial cells, a number comparable to the number of cells in the entire human body.

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