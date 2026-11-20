In Shenzhen, China, White House staff took mobile phones from journalists accompanying US President Donald Trump as he departed the country. Members of the presidential press pool were initially told that the devices had been confiscated for security reasons.

Cybersecurity measures

As The Japan Times reports, while boarding the presidential aircraft, an employee collected several phones from journalists and placed them in a signal-blocking bag. The journalists were told that this was a precautionary cybersecurity measure due to possible espionage attempts.

The phones were returned to the reporters after the aircraft landed in the United States — about 15 hours after departing China. The exact reasons for applying this measure were not specified.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visit to Shenzhen

Trump left Shenzhen on Thursday after meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state. The talks took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

For the flight, the president used a luxury Boeing aircraft gifted by Qatar, which is temporarily serving as the presidential aircraft. It made a direct flight to a military base near Washington, without making the customary refueling stop in Alaska for flights between the United States and Asia.

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