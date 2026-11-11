In China, Chinese-American biologist Yuan Junying faced criticism on social media after defending her US citizenship while accepting a major scientific award at the World Laureates Forum in Shanghai. The scientist, who has been leading the Center for Biology and Chemistry at the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry full-time since 2020, said that a passport does not determine a person's connection to the Chinese people, South China Morning Post reports.

Criticism over returning to China

Telecommunications commentator Xiang Ligang said on social media that Yuan had allegedly returned to China in old age to obtain research funding intended for young scientists. He also accused her of remaining in the United States after studying in China under a state-supported programme in the 1980s. Yuan did not respond to the publication's request for comment.

Neuroscientist and Peking University professor Rao Yi, who returned to China from the United States in 2007, defended the scientist. He rejected claims that she was depriving young researchers of resources, noting that many of them are grateful for her support over decades. Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the state tabloid Global Times, sharply criticized Xiang's comments and said that young scientists' concerns should be addressed through reform of science funding and evaluation systems.

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Debate over academic careers

The issue of allocating resources between scientists returning from abroad and researchers who have worked in China has previously been raised in academic circles. In December, cell biologist and Chinese Academy of Sciences member Zhang Hong noted that senior researchers often receive tens of millions of yuan after returning to the country, while scientists who have worked in China find it difficult to obtain grants for original research.

An unnamed recent graduate of a STEM doctoral programme in Beijing told the publication that the limited number of leadership positions also creates a problem. According to him, appointing a prominent scientist from abroad as a dean or director can slow the career advancement of university employees at lower levels.

Yuan was born in Shanghai in 1958 and, five years after China reinstated university entrance examinations, went to Harvard University in 1982 for a doctoral programme in biochemistry. While working in the laboratory of future Nobel laureate Robert Horvitz, she contributed to the discovery of the first genes that control cell death. In 2012, the scientist founded the interdisciplinary Center for Biology and Chemistry at the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, and in 2023 she was elected a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

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