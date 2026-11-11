In China, a brigade of the People’s Liberation Army’s 75th Group Army introduced mandatory counter-drone training after unsuccessful exercises in the jungle. A drone equipped with thermal imaging sensors detected infantrymen hiding beneath vegetation and transmitted their coordinates to a simulated artillery unit. This resulted in significant simulated losses and the failure of the mission, the South China Morning Post reports.

New classes and simulators

After these exercises, the brigade introduced new training manuals and tactical drills, and is also developing specialized facilities for practicing protection against drones, including simulation rooms. Subsequent training focused on detecting and countering enemy drones, using specialized weapons, and coordinating infantry actions.

Officers must demonstrate their ability to use counter-drone equipment and apply relevant tactics. The 75th Group Army is based in southwestern China and is part of the PLA Southern Theater Command. PLA Daily did not identify the specific brigade and did not directly link its training to a Taiwan conflict scenario.

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Training in other commands

Official reports indicate that counter-drone training is being conducted in at least four of the PLA’s five theater commands. A brigade of the 71st Group Army introduced mandatory classes on concealing heat and light sources at night, including hot components of missile launchers.

It was also reported that an amphibious armored company of the 72nd Group Army worked with several manufacturers to improve the use of unmanned systems and counter-drone equipment. Units of the 78th Group Army practiced evading reconnaissance drones, while scouts from the 81st Group Army used insulating blankets, wet soil, and turf to reduce thermal signatures.

Former US military attaché in Beijing Dennis Blasko said that the PLA is developing weapons, doctrine, and training to counter drones throughout the entire military, rather than only in individual brigades. At the same time, he warned that independent experimentation by different units could lead to a lack of standardized procedures and duplication of work.

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