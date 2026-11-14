Researchers in China have developed a comb-shaped bioelectronic system called Detangle to stimulate hair growth. In experiments on male mice with testosterone-induced fur loss, the full system combined with two experimental genetic therapies provided about 97.85% fur regrowth in 28 days, ScienceAlert reports.

How the device works

Detangle has electronic teeth of different lengths and modules for delivering therapeutic substances. Alternating longer and shorter teeth creates a pulsed electric field. According to the study's authors, this design produces a field 2.63 times stronger than teeth arranged in a single row and allows it to penetrate areas of the hair follicles up to nine times deeper than with conventional topical application.

Electrical pulses stimulate the follicles, while the shorter teeth deliver therapeutic molecules into deeper layers of the skin through electroporation — a temporary increase in the permeability of cell membranes. The tests used a VEGFA plasmid, which stimulates the growth of blood vessels around the follicles, and SRD5A2 siRNA, which suppresses the hormone that causes hair follicles to shrink.

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Experiment results

In the control group of mice, about 1% of fur regrew on the shaved area of the back over 28 days. Electrical stimulation without additional therapies produced about 40% regrowth. By comparison, in mice treated with finasteride or minoxidil, the figure was about 50% and 70%, respectively.

Combining electrical stimulation with SRD5A2 siRNA resulted in about 85% regrowth, while combining it with the VEGFA plasmid resulted in approximately 90%. The highest result was recorded after using all components of the system. The development has so far been tested only in mice, so its safety and effectiveness for humans still require further research. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.

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