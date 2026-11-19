Researchers who analyzed data from approximately 1.7 million Chinese schoolchildren aged 7 to 18 found an association between greater height in children and adolescents and a dietary pattern including fruit, nuts, eggs and milk. The work covered changes in the diet of China’s population and in schoolchildren’s height indicators over several decades.

Data spanning four decades

As News-Medical reports, the scientists used results from national student physical fitness and health surveys conducted from 1985 to 2019, as well as data on household food consumption in 30 regions of China from 1985 to 2023. The study participants were schoolchildren of Han ethnicity.

Average standardized age-adjusted height scores among students increased from minus 1.1 to 0.1 between 1985 and 2019. The greatest improvement was recorded in the northeast and east of the country, while the smallest was in Guangdong province. Throughout all study periods, eggs and seafood had the most consistent positive association with height, while milk and fruit became more important after 2000.

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The FUEL diet and nutritional value

In the latest period for which height indicators were assessed, 2011–2019, height was most closely associated with a diet rich in fruit, nuts, eggs and milk. The authors called it FUEL, based on the first letters of the English names of these foods. This dietary pattern also had lower estimated greenhouse gas emissions than diets with a high share of meat and the lowest calculated food cost in 2010–2023.

Diets associated with greater height generally had higher densities of protein, fat, calcium and zinc per 1,000 kilocalories, as well as a higher calcium-to-phosphorus ratio. At the same time, in 2011–2019, total dietary calorie intake no longer had a statistically significant association with height.

Study limitations

The authors stress that this is an observational study and does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship. Food data reflected average household consumption in provinces rather than the individual diets of schoolchildren. The diet-height association index proposed by the researchers also remains an experimental tool and is not intended for individual dietary recommendations.

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