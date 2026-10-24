In Tibet in southwestern China, the number of people injured in a magnitude 7 earthquake has risen to 76. According to local authorities, the death toll remains unchanged at 16. As ABC News reports, rescuers continue searching for survivors in the high-altitude city of Nagchu.

Destruction and evacuation

According to local authorities, at least 339 homes collapsed on Thursday local time. Officials also expressed concern about possible further collapses due to aftershocks and casualties from rockfalls.

China's state broadcaster CCTV showed footage of destroyed homes and damaged stone walls in Nagchu. More than 12,000 residents have been evacuated from the affected region, while additional temporary shelters are being built there.

Two thousand modular housing units, about 3,400 tents, 2,000 folding beds, as well as lanterns and winter clothing, have been delivered to the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search operation

By the second half of Friday, rescuers had completed three stages of searches, checking every household and village. More than 5,000 people from three local districts were involved in the operation. The search effort is being complicated by geographical conditions and low temperatures.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time on Thursday. Its epicenter was located 191 kilometers east-northeast of Nagchu, and its hypocenter was at a depth of 18 kilometers. The service also recorded at least seven aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 5.2.

Due to rockfalls, authorities closed a section of National Highway 317 to regular traffic, allowing only emergency, rescue and official vehicles to pass. Railway services also suspended train traffic through the region. Communications were disrupted in some affected areas, and intermittent snow is expected there over the next three days.

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