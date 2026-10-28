In China, the demographic dependency ratio for the population aged 65 and over exceeded the corresponding figure for children for the first time in 2025. It stood at 23.1%, compared with 22% for people under the age of 14, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics that were reported by Chinese media outlet Yicai.

Growing burden

The demographic dependency ratio shows the ratio of the population of non-working age to the working-age population. The indicator for elderly people in China has steadily increased, from 15% in 2016 to more than 20% in 2021.

There are more than 223 million people aged 65 and over in the country, while the number of children under the age of 14 is approximately 213 million.

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Population decline

In 2025, China’s population declined for the fourth consecutive year, while the birth rate fell to a record low. The country’s birth rate has been declining for decades; cited reasons include the one-child policy, which was in force from 1980 to 2015, and rapid urbanization.

Authorities’ measures

Chinese authorities have introduced a number of measures to encourage marriage and childbirth, including family subsidies, support for childcare, and lower medical expenses related to childbirth. The authorities also said they intend to make urban life more favorable for young people, children, and families.

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