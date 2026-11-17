Researchers in China found that exposure of pregnant mice to polystyrene nanoplastics disrupted early ovarian development in female offspring. On the seventh day after birth, the number of primordial follicles in the experimental animals was approximately 22% lower than in the control group. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the journal Communications Biology.

How the study was conducted

The scientists worked with ICR mice. Pregnant animals in the exposure group were orally administered polystyrene nanoparticles at a dose of 10 mg per kilogram of body weight per day, starting from embryonic day 16.5. There were eight pregnant mice in each group. The researchers analyzed the ovaries of female offspring on the day of birth, as well as on the third and seventh days after birth.

Fluorescence imaging showed labeled nanoparticles in the ovarian cortex of the offspring on the third day after birth. Signals were detected in the cytoplasm of oocytes — immature egg cells — and in intercellular spaces. This supports the assumption that the particles were transferred through the placenta following in utero exposure.

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Delayed follicle formation

On the third day after birth, scientists recorded delayed breakdown of germ-cell clusters and impaired follicle formation in the offspring from the exposure group. The proportion of oocytes in primordial and primary follicles was about 44%, compared with 62% in the control group. Primary follicles were present in the ovaries of control animals but were not detected in the exposure group.

Cell and protein analysis linked these changes to more persistent intercellular adhesion of oocytes, lower proliferation of granulosa cells, and increased apoptosis of these cells. By the seventh day after birth, the number of primary follicles in offspring from the exposure group was approximately 37% lower than in the control group.

The authors noted that the dose and exposure regimen used differ from typical conditions for humans. The study also did not assess the fertility of the animals in adulthood, so the long-term reproductive consequences and the relevance of the findings for humans require further study.

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